These 16 Wardrobe Staples Will Take You From the Office to Gym in No Time

If you're trying to form a consistent workout routine to get summer-ready, but you work a nine to five, it can be even harder to stay committed to your fitness goals. However, if you're already dressed to pump some iron or get into a yoga flow by the time your last email is sent, you'll be more inclined to follow through with your workout plans.
From sleek joggers and stretchy blazers to tanks and leggings that are equal parts functional and professional, it's easier than you think to rock activewear at the office while still looking polished. Need proof? We found 16 wardrobe staples that will help you stay comfortable and on-trend during meetings and fitness classes. Plus, you won't have to lug a big gym bag to and from the office.
Scroll below to check out our favorite activewear styles that double as workwear!
Stretch High-Rise Pant 7/8 Length
Your co-workers won't even think twice about the fact you're wearing joggers. This tailored style is made of stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric to help you move freely throughout the day, whether that's in the gym or office.
Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Cooldri Performance Scoop Neck Tank Top
Wear this scoop-neck tank underneath a blazer or cardigan, and you'll be half-dressed for your post-work run or gym session.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Skinny Leggings
Yes, these are indeed leggings. They come in a bunch of office-approved prints and offer plenty of stretch.
Align™ Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top
Not only is this buttery soft tank ideal for yoga, but it's perfect for layering underneath a blazer.
Co-Op Pant
Dress these sleek pants up or down depending on the occasion. The best part? They have invisible zippered pockets!
Brooklyn Ankle Camo Pant
If your workplace is a tad more casual, we suggest adding these wrinkle-resistant pants to your wardrobe. They have a subtle camouflague print with navy stripe details on the side.
New Balance 574 Core
This pair of New Balance sneakers will help you stay comfortable and on-trend during meetings and training sessions.
Wellness Rib Mock Neck Long Sleeve
Pair this rib mock neck long sleeve with a pair of jeans or joggers for a look you can wear past your nine to five.
FullSoft 3-Pack Women's Leggings
Yes, you read that right. Three leggings for $25. Besides the stellar deal, we love how you can pair these simple black leggings with traditional workwear pieces.
Tory Burch Sport – Tech Twill Golf Pants
Want to hit the golf course after work? No problem. Just wear these quick-drying stretch twill pants. Tory Burch Sport also has a great selection of activewear pieces that you can confidently rep on a day full of meetings.
Stratus II Tee
Put a jacket over this tee while in the office and take it off when it's time to lift weights.
Brillar Redford Blazer - Lapis Blue/White
Now this is an office look we can get behind! Pair the gingham blazer with the matching flare pants or with a pair of slacks for a look that is destined to impress both co-workers and gym buddies.
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full Support Sports Bra
Not all sports bras can be worn discretely under a buttoned shirt or sweater. However, this top-rated bra will go unnoticed underneath your work attire thanks to its smoothing design.
Balance Jumpsuit
You can't deny the power of a jumpsuit! Wear this flattering style to the office and then yoga after work.
Reversible Crossover Sweater
Ideal for office days and low-impact workouts, this crossover sweater is a great staple to have on hand.
Pranayama Wrap
This sustainably-made wrap comes in 10 colors to match your personal and professional style.
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds' Tree Runners are a must for running to meetings and breaking a sweat once you're off the clock.
