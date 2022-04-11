Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Family Members Are Pressuring Her to Have a Baby

Watch : Kendall Jenner Feeling PRESSURE to Have 1st Baby

Ten is not enough for Kris Jenner—the momager wants more grandkids!

The famous family gathered to promote their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, and Kris' only childless kiddo, Kendall Jenner, exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop that her mom is "100 percent" pressuring her to start a family with boyfriend Devin Booker, as is her little sister, mother of two Kylie Jenner.

Kris "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" Kendall said. "Just your friendly reminder!" Kris piped in.

Other revelations during the interview included Kim Kardashian crediting her inner mama bear for those rare times when she publicly loses her temper and unleashes a savage clap-back.

"I get to a point where I just have to let it all out and say how I feel," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted while promoting the premiere of their new Hulu series The Kardashians. "I think that also comes with the protection of being a mom and life experiences where you just have no time to bulls--t anybody and you just have to get s--t done."