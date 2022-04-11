How Chris Noth's Character Was Written Off CBS' The Equalizer After Misconduct Allegations

CBS' The Equalizer has said goodbye to Chris Noth's William Bishop.
On the April 10 episode, Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall finally learned why her mentor, Bishop, had been MIA. As it turns out, the former CIA director has been assisting the CIA on a two-month investigation into a mysterious plane crash.
With the help of Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg) and Melody "Mel" Bayani (Liza Lapira), McCall discovers that her nemesis Mason Quinn (Chris Vance) is behind the plane crashes. Apparently, he and an evil scientist have found a way to use electromagnetic pulses to knock planes out of the sky. They then use this technology on the aircraft carrying Bishop, killing him and the rest of the passengers.
Noth last appeared on The Equalizer in a Jan. 2 episode, which was filmed prior to the actor's ousting in December.
CBS announced that the star was fired from the series in a Dec. 20 statement: "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."
Noth's departure from the show came after the actor was accused of sexual assault. He denied any wrongdoing, telling E! News in a statement, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross."
Seemingly referencing the coincidence of the allegations and his appearance on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., which premiered Dec. 9, he continued, "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
Latifah spoke out about Noth's departure in a January interview with People, explaining that she and the show writers were figuring out how to "creatively" craft the character's exit.
She described Noth's firing as "surreal," saying, "It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."
E! News reached out to Noth's attorney for comment and didn't hear back.