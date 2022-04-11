Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Engaged to Boyfriend Taylor Mock

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Tia Booth's journey to find love has come to an end—with nary a red rose or Neil Lane diamond in sight.

The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Mock, her manager Paul Desisto confirms to E! News. The proposal took place during The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta on April 10. As seen in footage shared by fellow Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco, Taylor dropped down on one knee on the Fox Theatre stage in the middle of the show, stunning Tia, who yelled out, "Are you kidding me?" Of course, she said yes and the two embraced as the crowd erupted with applause.

Having had one of the more dramatic journeys in Bachelor history—her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season followed by a tear-filled back-and-forth with Colton Underwood on her first Bachelor in Paradise stint— Tia waited until October 2021 to make her relationship with Taylor Instagram official.

"Not gonna lie-it's been nice keeping this to myself," she wrote to her 1.2 million followers, sharing a photo and video montage, "but it's about time y'all know too."

Taylor also shared his own message writing, "It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you."