Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Engaged to Boyfriend Taylor Mock

Tia Booth's journey to find love has come to an end—with nary a red rose or Neil Lane diamond in sight.
The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Mock, her manager Paul Desisto confirms to E! News. The proposal took place during The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta on April 10. As seen in footage shared by fellow Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco, Taylor dropped down on one knee on the Fox Theatre stage in the middle of the show, stunning Tia, who yelled out, "Are you kidding me?" Of course, she said yes and the two embraced as the crowd erupted with applause.
Having had one of the more dramatic journeys in Bachelor history—her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season followed by a tear-filled back-and-forth with Colton Underwood on her first Bachelor in Paradise stint— Tia waited until October 2021 to make her relationship with Taylor Instagram official.
"Not gonna lie-it's been nice keeping this to myself," she wrote to her 1.2 million followers, sharing a photo and video montage, "but it's about time y'all know too."
Taylor also shared his own message writing, "It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you."
By that point, Tia was pretty certain he was there for the right reasons.
"So we met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California," the Arkansas native explained on an Oct. 21 episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. "And we hung out in, like, the same friend group. And then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him and I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see ya later.'"
But when she returned home to Nashville still single, "I was like, 'Damn, this freakin' dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is, like, all I've, you know, asked for on the show," she explained. "And so, I gave it a shot and we've been good. We started hanging out, like, as soon as I got back."
Now, he has her final rose. "This guy truly doesn't get enough credit for putting up with my s—t," she wrote in a March Instagram post. "He came into my life during the most difficult season I've ever faced and hasn't wavered. I've tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he's stuck through it all. Maybe once we're on the other side of it I'll write a book to explain, but for now here's some genuine soft smiles. ILY Tay."