CMT Music Awards 2022 Winners: See the Complete List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are finally here—and we have live updates with every winner from one of the biggest shows honoring country music.

Hosted by Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, the April 11 ceremony airs live on CBS from Nashville, Tenn. However, just hours before the ceremony, Kelsea shared she recently tested positive for COVID.

In an Instagram video, the 28-year-old revealed that the "CMT family" brought part of the set to her Nashville home so she can both host and perform virtually. "I am devastated, I am gutted," she shared. "But the good news is that I'm feeling a lot better."



While she'll be remote, there are still plenty of powerhouse performances to rock out to including Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The list of presenters is equally as stacked with stars like Faith Hill, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner and LeAnn Rimes set to appear.