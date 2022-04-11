See Selena Gomez Shut Down Body Shamers Who "Bitch About" Her Weight

Selena Gomez is so sick of people commenting on her body.
The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok Stories on April 10 and opened up about the judgment she's faced on her appearance.
"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"
Gomez then sent a message to her body shamers. "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," she noted. "Moral of the story? Bye."
The Grammy-nominated artist also played Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background and mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."
Gomez has spoken about the body shaming she's faced before. During a 2019 episode of Giving Back Generation, for instance, the "Wolves" star talked about how people commented on her weight amid her health battle.
"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues," she said at the time. "And for me, that's when I really started noticing the body image stuff."
Gomez first shared her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. When asked on the vodcast if the lupus affects her weight, the Only Murders in the Building actress replied, "It's a combination of all of it. It's the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."
However, Gomez said she's happy to live her life in the present and tries not to focus on what anyone says. "I'll do a red carpet, I'll do whatever. I don't need to see it," she said. "I participated. I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is."
As Gomez shared during a recent interview with Good Morning America, she hasn't "been on the internet in four and a half years." In a previous talk with Elle, she explained that while she creates her own social media content, her team posts it and manages her passwords.
"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," she also told InStyle earlier this year. "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."