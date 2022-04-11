See Selena Gomez Shut Down Body Shamers Who "Bitch About" Her Weight

Watch : Selena Gomez Says This Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez is so sick of people commenting on her body.

The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok Stories on April 10 and opened up about the judgment she's faced on her appearance.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

Gomez then sent a message to her body shamers. "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," she noted. "Moral of the story? Bye."

The Grammy-nominated artist also played Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background and mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."

Gomez has spoken about the body shaming she's faced before. During a 2019 episode of Giving Back Generation, for instance, the "Wolves" star talked about how people commented on her weight amid her health battle.

"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues," she said at the time. "And for me, that's when I really started noticing the body image stuff."