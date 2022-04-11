Why Megan Fox Credits “Handsome, Demonic Creature” Machine Gun Kelly for Bringing “Warmth” Into Her Life

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still light years ahead when it comes to their love race. See why the actress attributes her fiancé for introducing her to another very special person in her life.

Machine Gun Kelly isn't the only one Megan Fox is crediting with transforming her life over the past year.
 
On April 10, the 35-year-old actress, alongside her fiancé, attended the 2022 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. There, she presented the Stylist Curator Award to Maeve Reilly, who as Megan explained, has helped her "to push beyond what I thought I could do and what was possible" as her personal stylist. As the Jennifer's Body star noted, Megan was introduced to Maeve courtesy of her soon-to-be hubby, MGK.
 
"Maeve came to me at a point in my life where I had spent a long time in a winter where I had been in a tight rut," she told the crowd at the event, sponsored by Fiji Water. "And I had been in a place where either it was time to blossom, or it was time to die. And a lot of that warmth and me opening up had a lot to do with that very tall, handsome, demonic creature right there [MGK] who brought Maeve into my life, and Maeve has brought me out of my shell."

But for Megan, her journey with Maeve has extended way beyond wardrobe matters.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

"She's helped me to…encouraged me to push beyond what I thought I could do and what was possible," she continued. "For me, it's been a much deeper process than just wearing clothes or just being fashionable. It has a lot to do with my self-confidence and the way I project myself out into the world, which she's helped to shape. I have so much gratitude for you, Maeve."
 
As for Maeve, she's also just as thankful—since upon her acceptance of the award, the celebrity stylist joked about thanking Megan for trusting her decision to send her to the MTV Awards "naked." Maeve also thanked MGK, 31, for introducing her to Megan and "making this fashion moment happen."

But that isn't the only notable moment from this year's show. Take a look at all the fashion-forward stars who were in attendance:
 
-Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

