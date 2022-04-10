Jake Gyllenhaal Parodies Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in SNL Return

It's all coming back to him now!
Fifteen years after he first hosted Saturday Night Live, Jake Gyllenhaal returned to its iconic stage to perform a rousing rendition of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," made famous by Céline Dion in 1996, as part of his hilarious opening monologue.
The Ambulance star, 41, revealed that he "never thought SNL would come calling again" after his appearance in 2007 that saw him perform a song from Dream Girls in drag during his opening monologue.
As the band slowly picked up behind him, history began to repeat itself as Jake continued, "I mean, it's been 15 years. I wasn't sure I'd remember how to host. But being here, tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly...coming back."
As Jake started to sing the Dion hit, he was quickly joined onstage by SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, who helped to complete his hilarious callback fifteen years in the making.
While Jake might not have hosted since 2007, that doesn't mean he didn't make some excellent cameos on the show along the way.
Not only did the actor play the nefarious Doctor Scientist in the thrilling Andy Samberg and Bill Hader SNL digital short "Laser Cats 2" in 2013, but he also sang a parody of Wicked's "Defying Gravity" while being lowered from the ceiling in the sketch "Airport Sushi" with host John Mulaney in 2020.
In addition to showing off his vocal talents during his recent monologue, Jake also opened up about his reputation for being a "serious, intense method actor" and how he's hoping to change that going forward.
"The truth is, I was only doing that method stuff because I thought that's what you had to do to be a serious actor, and I kind of forgot how to have fun," he explained. "That's when I realized something I should have realized a long time ago: acting is a really stupid job. It's pretend. And it's fun and it should be filled with joy."
He added, "Well, I'm finally embracing that joy again."
