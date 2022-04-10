Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Slap

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About "Healing" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

She's moving on.

Jada Pinkett Smith hit the red carpet for the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on April 9, marking her first public appearance since her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars last month.

With all eyes on her, the 50-year-old actress in arrived in a strapless glittering gold gown, styled with gold embellished sandals and matching drop earrings. On the red carpet, she smiled and posed for photographers alongside celebrated television producer Shonda Rhimes—famous for creating such series as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder—and five-time Emmy-winning actress Debbie Allen.

During the Oscars' March 27 broadcast, Pinkett Smith found herself at the center of the night's most talked about moment when Rock made a joke about her bald hairstyle while on stage during the ceremony. While the actress—who suffers from alopecia—rolled her eyes at the dig, her husband of nearly 25 years was furious. Smith then marched to the stage and slapped the 57-year-old comedian in the face.