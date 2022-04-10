Sephora Spring Savings Event: 12 Makeup Deals You Should Add to Your Cart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Add some rouge to your cheeks for that dewy spring look that's popular right now! This blush comes in 11 hues, but hurry—it's selling out quick!
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Stock up on this cult-classic concealer while it's on sale! It corrects imperfections while providing hydration and coverage for up to 16 hours.
Sephora Collection Deluxe Brush Set ($187 Value)
This set of vegan brushes is an incredible deal! You'll get a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, highlight brush, concealer brush, shadow brush, crease brush, precision crease brush, smudge brush and brow brush.
Sephora Collection Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara
Get the best bang for your buck with this volumizing mascara! It has a multidimensional brush that separates every lash to prevent clumps. Plus, it makes your lashes look fuller and healthier. The best part? It's only $12!
Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette
The Sephora sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to a luxe eyeshadow palette. Patrick Ta's latest palette features 12 everyday shades that will help you take your makeup game up a notch.
Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick
Available in eight must-have shades, each lipstick is formulated with nourishing ingredients like squalene and papaya fruit extract, plus raspberry and sunflower seed oils. We've been wearing shade "Millennial" on repeat.
Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Face Primer
Packed with rose, mushroom, algae and hyaluronic acid, this face primer works to instantly reduce redness and soothe skin. Trust us, your makeup will never look better!
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
This glow-inducing foundation has won several awards for a reason. It offers lightweight, buildable coverage and leaves skin looking airbrushed.
Refy Gloss Highlighter
This is one of our all-time favorite highlighters! Not only is it lightweight and non-sticky, but it gives you that dewy, post-vacation glow.
Beautyblender California Girls Blend & Cleanse Set ($56 Value)
Don't forget to replenish your beautyblender collection! This summer-inspired set comes with two sponges and a brush cleanser.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
If your powder compact is almost empty, this setting powder belongs in your cart. Loved by makeup artists and glam gurus alike, it has light-reflecting pearls to diffuse light as it hits your face. No caking or creasing!
Kaja Play Bento Cream Bronzer, Powder Blush and Highlighter Sculpting Trio
This pocket-sized trio is perfect for avid travelers or the woman that is always on the go! It includes a powder blush, powder highlighter and cream bronzer.
