Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Winners: See the Complete List

Talk about a subslime event!

On Saturday, April 9, the winners of Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards were announced at a star-studded ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. And of course, quite a few got slimed!

Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski hosted the live telecast, which honored the best in movies, TV, sports and music.

Check out the winners of the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards:

Favorite Kids TV Show

WINNER: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

WINNER: iCarly

Cobra Kai

Marvel Studios' Loki

Marvel Studios' WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

WINNER: America's Got Talent

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)