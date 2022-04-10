Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 Winners: See the Complete List

Find out who were the big winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, co-hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.

Talk about a subslime event!

On Saturday, April 9, the winners of Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards were announced at a star-studded ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. And of course, quite a few got slimed!

Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski hosted the live telecast, which honored the best in movies, TV, sports and music.

Check out the winners of the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards:

Favorite Kids TV Show

WINNER: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

WINNER: iCarly
Cobra Kai
Marvel Studios' Loki
Marvel Studios' WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

WINNER: America's Got Talent
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

WINNER: Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk'd)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family) 

WINNER: Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios' WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Movie

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney's Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

WINNER: Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios' Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney's Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney's Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Marvel Studios' Black Widow)

Favorite Movie Actor 

WINNER: Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney's Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite Animated Movie 

WINNER: Disney's Encanto
Disney and Pixar's Luca
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie 

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Favorite Female Artist

WINNER: Ariana Grande
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd 

Favorite Music Group

WINNER: BTS
Black Eyed Peas
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos 

Favorite Music Collaboration

WINNER: "STAY," -The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
"Beautiful Mistakes," -Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Best Friend," -Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"Leave Before You Love Me," -Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
"Rumors," -Lizzo featuring Cardi B
"Save Your Tears," –The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favorite Global Music Star 

WINNER: Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite Song

WINNER: "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," -Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits," -Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," -Adele
"Take My Breath," -The Weeknd
"Up," -Cardi B

Favorite Breakout Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Saweetie
Walker Hayes

Favorite Album

WINNER: Happier Than Ever, -Billie Eilish
30, -Adele
Certified Lover Boy, -Drake
Fearless (Taylor's Version), -Taylor Swift
Justice, -Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor's version), -Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Creator

WINNER: MrBeast
Austin Creed
Ninja
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Unspeakable 

Favorite Female Creator

WINNER: Charli D'Amelio
Addison Rae
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Sports Star

WINNER: Chloe Kim
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star

WINNER: Tom Brady
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry

Favorite Video Game

WINNER: Minecraft
Brookhaven
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars

Favorite Social Music Star

WINNER: Dixie D'Amelio
JoJo Siwa
That Girl Lay Lay
Oliver Tree
Addison Rae

