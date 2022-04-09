See Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and More Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Festivities

Before Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz say their “I dos,” the couple hosted a star-studded pre-wedding celebration on April 8 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Wedding festivities are underway for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

On the eve of their scheduled ceremony, the couple hosted a star studded pre-wedding celebration on Friday, April 8 at a multi-million dollar property in Palm Beach, FL, owned by Nicola's family.

In addition to Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, the guest list was stacked with A-List family friends, including actress Eva Longoria, tennis pro Serena Williams and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ahead of the big day, the engaged couple took part in a fun "Mr. and Mrs." challenge for British Vogue—which was posted to YouTube on April 6—where they revealed which part of their upcoming nuptials they are most nervous about. While the 23-year-old groom-to-be admitted he was anxious about giving his speech, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, revealed she is "terrified" for their first spin around the floor.

She added, "I can't dance."

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckhams' four children, and Nicola made their romance Instagram official in January 2020. Six months later, Brooklyn popped the question.

However, the wedding were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In November, Brooklyn admitted that the process of planning the big day was a "bit difficult."

"If Covid wasn't a thing, we'd have liked to have been married already," he told HELLO!

Looks like the wedding worth the wait. Keep scrolling to see all the stars who attended Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding festivities. 

Victoria Beckham

The mother-of-the-groom was spotted helping set up the pre-wedding celebration.

So Posh

The former Spice Girl looked ultra-chic in a backless number for her son's pre-wedding celebration.

David Beckham

The father-of-the-groom arrived casual in a white tee.

Eva Longoria, Serena Williams

The Beckham family friends were all smiles as they arrived to a pre-wedding celebration dressed to the nines.

Gordon Ramsay

The British chef arrived to a pre-wedding celebration in a crisp white dress shirt.

Brooklyn Beckham

Ahead of his big day, the groom looked relaxed in a casual white tee.

Puppy Love

Brooklyn cruised around the property in a gold cart with a furry friend in tow.

