Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he was hit by a vehicle this weekend. He was 24.

His agent confirmed to ESPN that the athlete died the morning Saturday, April 9 and that the accident occurred in South Florida, where the NFL star was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Mike Tomlin, the Steelers' head coach said in a statement on Twitter. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Tomlin continued, "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya [Gondrezick-Haskins], and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins, a New Jersey native who was also raised in Maryland, was an Ohio State University star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist before he began his NFL career.