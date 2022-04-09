J.Crew’s Big Spring Event: 16 Things You Won’t Believe Are on Sale for Less Than $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Who's ready for a sale on sale? When it comes to finding the best deals, nothing excites us more than a clearance sale. Right now, J.Crew is holding The Big Spring Event, where they're offering several deals that are way too good to pass up.

For one, you can take 30% off your purchase plus an additional 10% off that using the code SPRING at checkout. With this promotion, you can snag some of their bestsellers and new arrivals at a discounted price. In addition to this, J.Crew is offering 50% off spring picks, which includes dresses, cropped tops, shorts and more. Select jewelry and shoes are also 50% off.

But the best offer of them all is the extra 50% off sale styles. As if that weren't good enough, J.Crew is also taking an extra 10% off that. So you can find some seriously unbelievable deals like this $218 soft leather bag for just $28 or this $168 floral dress for less than $40. Again, all you have to do is enter the code SPRING at checkout.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during J.Crew's Big Spring Event. Check those out below.