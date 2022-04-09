J.Crew’s Big Spring Event: 16 Things You Won’t Believe Are on Sale for Less Than $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Who's ready for a sale on sale? When it comes to finding the best deals, nothing excites us more than a clearance sale. Right now, J.Crew is holding The Big Spring Event, where they're offering several deals that are way too good to pass up.
For one, you can take 30% off your purchase plus an additional 10% off that using the code SPRING at checkout. With this promotion, you can snag some of their bestsellers and new arrivals at a discounted price. In addition to this, J.Crew is offering 50% off spring picks, which includes dresses, cropped tops, shorts and more. Select jewelry and shoes are also 50% off.
But the best offer of them all is the extra 50% off sale styles. As if that weren't good enough, J.Crew is also taking an extra 10% off that. So you can find some seriously unbelievable deals like this $218 soft leather bag for just $28 or this $168 floral dress for less than $40. Again, all you have to do is enter the code SPRING at checkout.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during J.Crew's Big Spring Event. Check those out below.
Flora Obscura x J.Crew Side Cutout Dress in Kaleidoscope Floral
It's spring, so naturally, floral dresses are at the top of our shopping list. When we saw this gorgeous cutout dress, we immediately fell in love. Best part is, it's on sale right now for just $37. So good! It's a popular piece that over 2,000 people have looked at in the past day, so we'd get on this as soon as possible.
J.Crew Tie-Sleeve Button-Front Cotton Poplin Top
This crisp white, button-up top featuring ties at the neckline and sleeves is perfect for the office. You can even get this in black. Right now, both colors are on sale for just $25.
J.Crew Willa Straight-Leg Lightweight Chino Pant
Speaking of clothes for work, these sleek lightweight chino pants feature a relaxed, straight leg with menswear-inspired pintucks at the front. It comes in four colors: ashen green, deep midnight, mountain white and ashen quartz. You can snag a pair for just $18.
J.Crew Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress
The retro blue color of this dress is absolutely stunning. This easy breezy dress also comes in black, and both options are on sale for $45.
J.Crew Lisbon soft shoulder bag in leather
This chic soft leather shoulder bag is so versatile, you can wear it with just about everything. But what really made this stand out to us is the price. It's originally $218 but is on sale now for $28.
J.Crew Cecile Relaxed Sweater-Blazer
This sweater blazer is perfect for cooler spring days and features a comfortable relaxed fit. It's originally $168, but it's on sale now for just $30. This is one gem that's sure to sell out.
J.Crew Cabana Oversized Sunglasses
If you love pink, add these super cute all-pink oversized sunnies to your bag ASAP.
J.Crew Classic-Fit Popover in Crinkle Gingham
This classic everyday shirt features the customer-fave crinkle gingham fabric, which gives it a "perfectly rumpled" relaxed look. It's light, perfect for the season and you can style it in so many ways. It's originally $90, but it's on sale today for just $35.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Half-Zip Sweatshirt
J.Crew's Magic Rinse line features clothing that go through a special four-step process that make the fabric become super soft, drapey and lightweight. You can pretty much expect that for this bold hibiscus pink half-zip. You can get this color and more for as low as $35.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt
If you're more into crewnecks, J.Crew's Magic Rinse crewneck sweatshirt is on sale for as low as $13.
J.Crew Side-Ruched Midi Dress
This side-ruched midi dress has us longing for a vacation. If you are heading somewhere warm this spring or summer, we highly recommend packing this! Plus, it's a really good price right now at just $25.
J.Crew Classic-Fit Soft-Crinkle Gauze Shirtdress
J.Crew describes this as "the classic-fit shirt, all dressed up." The pale yellow is so pretty, and one reviewer said the material feels like a lightweight blanket. We have to say though, that rope tie belt really makes it something special. It's an add to bag for us.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Smocked Dress in Stripe
This striped short-sleeve smocked dress is perfect for a casual day out. The subtle side slit was made to make it much more breathable, which is always welcome. It's originally $138, but it's on sale now for $47.
J.Crew Eco Cupro Collared V-Neck Popover Top
This has to be one of the most jaw-dropping discounts we've seen. This v-neck popover top is made with eco cupro fabric, which is said to be just as smooth and more durable than silk. It's originally $118, but it's on sale right now for as low as $13.
J.Crew Side-Cutout Cotton Poplin Dress
This flattering, A-line floral dress is originally $168, but is on sale right now for just $50. The pattern is cute, the side cutouts make it extra chic, and that discount is amazing.
J.Crew Cinched-Waist Top in Herringbone Cotton
This elegant top is popular with J.Crew shoppers right now. In fact, over 200 people ordered this over the last day. It comes in multiple colors including black, almond and pistachio. Best part is, it's on sale for just $15. You may want to get more than one color!
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out the Bridgerton Season 2 Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Regencycore Trend.