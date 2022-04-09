Hurry! Coach Outlet’s Private Sale Ends Soon—Here Are 16 Amazing Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

It's Members Week at Coach Outlet, and over the last week, the retailer has been showing appreciation for their Coach Insider members through exclusive releases, extra discounts and free goodies, among other things. Right now, they're holding a private sale that's exclusive to its members where select items are an extra 15% off. Doesn't it feel good to be appreciated?

Before we get to the details of Coach Outlet's Private Sale, let's briefly touch on what it takes to be a member. Becoming a Coach Insider is super simple. All you have to do is sign up by inputting your name and e-mail address. You can even fill out the rest of your profile, including your birthday, at a later time. So if you aren't a member but you want to score all the great deals that are on Coach Outlet right now, it takes less than a minute to sign up and you can start shopping immediately.

Today is the last day of the private sale, so be sure to head over to Coach Outlet soon as possible. You don't want to miss the early access to Mother's Day styles, an extra 15% off select items, deals starting at less than $20, and a free card case with purchases over $200.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite deals and styles from Coach Outlet's Private Sale, check those out below.