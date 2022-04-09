Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged: Relive Their 20-Year Romantic History

Marry me, marry me, say "Yes"! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving their engagement another go.
J.Lo shared that she and Ben are planning to get married, nearly 20 years after they called off their last engagement.
The singer revealed the happy news with a video on her website on April 8, showing off her ring with a stunning green stone. She teased a "personal" announcement on Instagram, writing, "I have a really exciting and special story to share."
The couple has been going strong since May 2021, but fans have been shipping Bennifer since 2001, when they filmed the movie Gigli together. They started dating and got engaged in November 2002, with her revealing her 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. It wasn't meant to be, however, as the two ended their engagement in 2004.
That all changed last year, when the pair reconciled following her split with Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer and Ben reunited at the VAX LIVE Concert and then set off for a cozy getaway to Montana that sparked their revived romance.
Since then, it seems they've been bringing their families together as one, with several outings with their children from previous relationships. The Batman star shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was also previously married to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.
With 20 years of history between them, J.Lo told The New York Times that she learned a lot from her relationship with Ben the first time around.
Her biggest takeaway? "To hold it sacred," she said of their bond. "You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time. There's a part of it that, yes, we're together. But there's a part of it that's not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago."
As for Ben, he's called the new relationship a "beautiful" story, telling WSJ. Magazine in December, "One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am."
Keep reading to take a look back at Jennifer and Ben's love story.