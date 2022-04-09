Target Spring Home Event Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Furniture, Appliances, Bedding & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In addition to doing your annual spring cleaning this weekend, don't forget to refresh your space with some newness. Thankfully, that won't be too hard to do since Target is having their Spring Home Event!
For a limited-time, you can score up to 50% off select bedding, toys, furniture styles, kitchen appliances, outdoor must-haves and so much more. Whether your bedroom isn't sparking joy or the backyard could use some work before BBQ season kicks off, you're sure to find what you need at Target.
To save you time and money, we scoured the sale to find the best deals and rounded up our top picks below!
CRUXGG 6-In-1 Digital Touchscreen Countertop Air Fryer
If you haven't hopped on the air fryer train, this is your sign to get one! CRUXGG's touchscreen air fryer features a signature red nonstick basket and crisping tray, plus six touch-activated cooking presets. Looking for something a bit bigger? No worries, there's a 9 qt. version in the collection, too.
Char-Broil Classic 4-Burner 32,000 BTU Gas Grill 463874717
With BBQ season around the corner, this grill is a must if your current one has seen its day. This budget-friendly model has 2,000 BTUs of cooking power, stainless steel burners and porcelain-coated grates to help you whip up burgers, fish and more grilled creations with ease.
Ello 10pc Plastic Food Storage Canisters with Airtight Lids (Set of 5)
If you're in the midst of spring cleaning, you're probably in need of some containers to organize your pantry or refrigerator. This set features airtight lid locks and non-slip silicone bases to prevent future messes.
Costway Computer Desk Trestle Desk Writing Study Workstation w/ Shelf & 2 Drawers
Upgrade your WFH situation with this stylish workstation that comes with plenty of storage space.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink
Target is offering 10% off select arts and crafts kits, so stock up now on gifts for Easter and birthdays!
Bianca Mid Century Modern Walnut Wood Light Gray Fabric Tufted Lounge Chair
This mid-century modern chair will elevate any living room or bedroom.
Open Stripe Comforter & Sham Set - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
You'll have the sweetest dreams with this chic comforter set made with super soft and breathable fabric!
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan Silver
$100 off a Dyson fan? Unheard of! With the warmer months approaching, you'll appreciate its cooling and purifying capabilities. Plus, it has low maintenance, easy-to-replace filters.
Monoprice Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Turn vacuuming into your favorite chore with this cordless stick model! Not only is it a great dupe for the Dyson vacuum, but it has 120 watts of power, a rechargeable battery and four unique attachments.
Southport Patio Egg Chair - Opalhouse™
If you've had your eye on this egg chair like we have, this is your sign to splurge! You'll get so much use out of it now that temperatures are rising.
Printed Palmetto Outdoor Throw Pillow Green
Dress up your chaise lounges and outdoor furniture sets with a few of these adorable throw pillows.
Rodgers 5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Set with Cushions - Brown - Christopher Knight Home
Speaking of outdoor furniture sets, this five-piece wicker set is a must for summer entertaining.
