Everything We Know About the Kardashians' New Show

The Kardashians are headed to Hulu and we have all of the details about what to expect. Read on for all of the tea and tidbits that will be revealed when The Kardashians premieres April 14.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 10, 2022 1:00 PMTags
Watch: Hulu's The Kardashians: EVERYTHING to Know About the New Show!

The Kardashians are still doing amazing, sweetie.

Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kris and the rest of the illustrious—and ever-expanding—clan is heading to Hulu. The Kardashians, which profiles the highs and lows of Hollywood's favorite family, premieres April 14 on the streamer. 

The April 7 red carpet premiere of the series brought out a who's who of important Kardashian friends and family members, including Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney's boyfriend—and sorta husbandTravis Barker , Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and enough Kardashian kids to make a small football team.

So, what can we anticipate from the new era of Kardashians television?

In the trailer for the show, Kendall says "it's time to see a whole new side of the family."

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons in June 2021, the group has been through a lot.

"We've had so much time off, we've kind of gone into our own worlds," Kim says in the trailer. "I'm excited for this new chapter. I've been in the game long enough to know that you just have to be yourself."

Easier said than done?

photos
See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

Read on for more details about what to expect when the first episode of The Kardashians hits Hulu April 14.

BACKGRID
Is Pete Davidson Showing Up?

Kim Kardashian's high-profile romance with Pete Davidson has obviously sparked all sorts of attention, so it only makes sense to wonder: Will Pete appear on the show?

In the trailer for The Kardashians, Pete doesn't appear—at least physically. In a candid moment in between confessional takes, however, Kim is seen texting and somebody off-camera asks "Who are you texting Kim? Does his name rhyme with feet?"

The trailer does promise to show footage of Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on October 9, which will probably provide at least a peek of Pete. We'll take whatever we can get!

Whether Pete actually show up or not, Kim told Variety that the series will depict "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Getty Images
How Will The Show Address Kanye?

Kim's very public divorce from Kanye West will play out on the show.

"It's really hard with Kanye," Kim says in the trailer. "He told me my career's over."

In a March 9 interview with Variety, Kim confirmed that Kanye would appear. "I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time," she said, "but that they can get better." 

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Will We See The Downfall of Khloe and Tristan?

The demise of the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be a focal point.

"Tristan and I are complicated," Khloe says in the trailer. That's for sure. In December, Tristan admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols and publicly apologized to Khloe.

In the trailer, the two are seen sitting on a couch, with Khloe telling Tristan, "Trust takes time." 

It appears time has run out, as Khloe yelled out "liar!" when Tristan appeared onscreen at the show's April 7 premiere. 

Hulu
How Much Kravis Can You Handle?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—affectionately known as Kravis—will be all over the show.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney says in the trailer. The two posed together with their extended families at the show's premiere on April 7. Something tells us there might even more of a brood for the season two red carpet!

There are even hints that the show will give us a look at how Travis proposed to Kourtney last October. Ah, love is in the air.

Scott Disick, In Common Partner
Scott Disick Is Still Around, Right?

It wouldn't be The Kardashians without Scott Disick

Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, and father to children Mason, Penelope and Reign, hasn't gone anywhere. 

"They're gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear," he says to Kim in the trailer. "I'm just kidding. Obviously." Oh, Scott. Never leave us.

Scott showed up to the April 7 premiere with model Rebecca Donaldson and, while it's not clear if she'll appear on the show, it's nice to see he's still a welcome part of the family.

Instagram
Does Kylie's Pregnancy Impact Things?

Kylie, who gave birth to her second child in February, will discuss her motherhood journey on the show.

"My pregnancy is really public this time," she says in the trailer. It's unclear if her boyfriend—and the baby's father!—Travis Scott will appear on The Kardashians.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The End of the Road For Caitlyn?

Caitlyn Jenner, who appeared extensively on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will not be appearing on the Hulu show.

When news of the series broke, she sent well wishes. 

"I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," she tweeted March 10. "To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

However, she expressed disappointment that she wouldn't be joining the festivities. 

"Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," she wrote in a second tweet. "With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!"

Trending Stories

1

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

2

Inside the Haunting Unsolved Disappearance of the Beaumont Children

3
Exclusive

16 Shocking Secrets about The Ultimatum Revealed

To keep up with all things Kardashian, check out E!'s new YouTube series Kards Katch Up on our Keeping Up With the Kardashians YouTube channel. New episodes drop every Thursday.

