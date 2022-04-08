Flowers in the Attic Prequel Series Teases Twisted Origin Story in First Trailer

Flowers In The Attic is going back to its first bloom.
The wicked tale of the Foxworth family, first told in V.C. Andrews' 1979 novel Flowers In The Attic, is getting the prequel treatment in Flowers In The Attic: The Origin, starting July 9 on Lifetime.
The series "tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield (Harry Hamlin), when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation's most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons)," according to the network.
As fans of the book know, things don't end well for Olivia and Malcolm. Or anybody, really.
"After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare," says the plot description. "Under Malcolm's debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia's happiness and that of her children."
Indeed, after Olivia locks her grandchildren in the attic, she begs for understanding.
"Some may have an idea of who I was. A wife, a mother, the grandmother, a monster," she says in the trailer. "I only ask that before you judge me, listen to the full story that led me locking my grandchildren in an attic to suffer. And knowing the truth, judge me if you dare."
I guess we have to hear her side of the story!
Flowers In The Attic was a massively popular novel upon its release, selling more than 40 million copies worldwide. It was adapted into a Lifetime movie starring Kiernan Shipka in 2014, followed by sequel Petals On The Wind starring Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn, and Rose McIver, also released in 2014.
Flowers In The Attic: The Origin also stars Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, T'Shan Williams and Alana Boden.
Go back to the beginning with The Foxworths when Flowers In The Attic: The Origin premieres July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.