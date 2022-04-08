Skye Townsend Shares What's In Her Bag

A Black Lady Sketch Show star Skye Townsend shares her must-have makeup, snacks, and more essentials that she carries in her bag.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 08, 2022 9:53 PMTags
E-comm: Skye Townsend Shares What's In Her Bag

We included these products chosen by Skye Townsend because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you wonder what celebs carry in the bags that they use every day, you are not the only one with that same curiosity. Recently, actor, comedian, and photographer Skye Townsend shared the must-haves that she keeps in her favorite tote bag. 

The star of the Emmy Award-nominated HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show revealed the beauty products, snacks, earbuds, and other must-have products that she always has in her bag.

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns for its third season Friday, April 8th. The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Mini- 4 Pack

"This is the best lip balm on planet earth. If I accidentally leave the house without it, I am sad all day. I would like to hug whoever created this formula."

$8
Amazon

Listerine Cool Mint Pocketpaks Breath Strips Kills Bad Breath Germs- 72 Strips

"Easiest way to refresh your breath quickly. My absolute favorites!"

These breath strips have 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$4
Amazon

ELF Total Face Brush

"I am always melting my face off and sweating so I keep a small brush on deck to buff out my makeup."

$3
Amazon
$3
ELF

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Cork

"On no makeup days, lip liner brings an entire look together with some shades."

This is the same lip liner used to transform Lily James into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy.

$19
MAC
$19
Ulta
$21
$20
Amazon

Think! Bars- Peanut Butter Protein- 10 Bars

"My favorite bar after a hike or workout. It's so tasty that sometimes I eat them as a fast dessert." 

$37
$32
Amazon

Apple AirPods

"I am always on the go and find music to be extremely calming. These are compact and have amazing battery life."

These have 427,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$159
$99
Amazon

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera (Pack of 2)

"I always have a film camera in my bag to capture moments. There's something so nostalgic about getting film developed and keeping photo albums."

$43
$38
Amazon

Land of Gold Honey Hoops

"I do not leave my house without a pair of earrings in. I have 14 piercings and keep them in 24/7 unless I am filming. A gold hoop goes with anything! This is my favorite brand for funky affordable jewelry."

 

$30
Land Of Gold

Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag MM M40156 Women's Handbag Monogram

"It's chic and can fit anything, from a laptop to a basketball."

$1,438
$1,071
Tradesy

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired shopping, here's what Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin keeps in her bag.

