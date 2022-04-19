Nikki Glaser, Jon Hamm, Andy Cohen & More Celebs You Didn't Know Grew Up in St. Louis, Missouri

By Paige Strout Apr 19, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVPremieresJon HammShowsCelebritiesAndy CohenNBCUWelcome Home Nikki Glaser?Nikki Glaser
PREMIERES MAY 1, 10 PM
Watch: Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser isn't the only famous face from Missouri.

The actress, comedian and host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast is headed back to her hometown of St. Louis, MO in her new E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres on May 1.

In the early days of the pandemic, Nikki left behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and moved back home with her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser. But life with Mom and Dad is anything but boring, as the star promised that fans can look forward to a "thoroughly chaotic" new series. What could possibly go wrong in?

Glaser is a noteworthy native of St. Louis, but she isn't the city's only celebrity. In honor of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, check out which other celebrities hail from the Gateway to the West below, including multiple stars of The Office, award-winning actors, musicians, comedians, models and more.

photos
Female Comedians Killing It Right Now

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, May 1, at 10 p.m. on E!.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nikki Glaser

The Welcome Home Nikki Glazer star moved back to her hometown of St. Louis and in with her parents at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Jon Hamm

Mad Men's Jon Hamm was born and raised in "The Gateway City."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Andy Cohen

Before becoming Bravo's No. 1 host, Andy Cohen spent his early years in the famous Missouri city.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss

Model and TV host Karlie Kloss hit the streets of "The River City" long before she hit the runway.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sterling K. Brown

Unlike his This Is Us character's hometown of Pittsburgh, Sterling K. Brown grew up a few states over in St. Louis.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SZA

This Grammy Award-winning singer is one of many famous musicians from the "Gateway to the West."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Jenna Fischer

Though she was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, The Office star Jenna Fischer primarily grew up in St. Louis.

Getty Images
Ellie Kemper

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper moved to St. Louis with her family at a very young age.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar
Evan Peters

This Emmy-winning actor was born and raised in St. Louis before rising to fame on American Horror Story.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taylor Momsen

Long before she was Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, this singer, model and actress was born in the "Rome of the West."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Blended Festival San Diego)
Nelly

Originally from Austin, Texas, rapper and singer Nelly moved to the suburbs of St. Louis with his mother as a teen.

Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cedric the Entertainer

Born in the state's capital Jefferson City, Cedric the Entertainer moved to "The Mound City" with his family in his youth.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A&E Network
James Gunn

Before making it big in Hollywood, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director grew up in St. Louis with his brother, actor Sean Gunn.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Akon

Though he considers himself more of a native of Senegal, Akon was born in the Midwest city.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Phyllis Smith

Another The Office alum, Phyllis Smith is also a St. Louis native.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kevin Nealon

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Kevin Nealon was born in St. Louis before moving to Connecticut at just a few months old.

Trending Stories

1

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

2

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

3
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

Watch the season premiere of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sunday, May 1 at 10 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Cody Simpson Reveals What Really Led to His Breakup From Miley Cyrus

2

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

3
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

4

How Jennifer Grey Really Feels About Her Nose Jobs

5

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott