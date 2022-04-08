Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoutout to Son Moses for His 16th Birthday Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Gives Her "Hope"

Happy sweet 16 to Gwyneth Paltrow's sweet son.

The goop founder posted a birthday tribute to her son Moses Martin who turns 16 on April 8, sharing how "lucky" she feels to be his mom.

"@mosesmartin you are 16 today," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm not sure how I'm writing that number. Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place."

In the photo, Moses is seen looking up at dozens of colorful balloons floating to the ceiling in the family's foyer. As the balloon strings dangle over him, Moses has a big smile on his face.

Gwyneth went on to commend the person her son is today, adding, "With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama."