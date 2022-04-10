Why the Unsolved Disappearance of the Beaumont Children Remains One of Australia's Most Haunting Crimes

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The people of Australia have never stopped looking for the Beaumont children.

When Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant Jr., 4, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 26, 1966, it changed the whole tenor of a nation. Parents who didn't think twice about letting their kids go out to play unsupervised, or in the Beaumonts' case, hop on a bus for a five-minute ride to the local beach, were suddenly terrified.

And anyone who was around to absorb the shock of what happened never really got over it. Not least because no one ever found out what, exactly, happened. Though investigators have certainly had their theories and found certain people of interest more interesting than others, the case remains open to this day.