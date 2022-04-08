Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup

Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills.



During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.



"Khloe should put true down and let her grace the red carpet in style," tweeted one fan, adding that "carrying her looks ridiculous." A second fan tweeted that True was "not a damn baby."



While people had a lot to say, Khloe had the perfect response: mind your own business.



"For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," the Good American CEO tweeted on April 8. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."