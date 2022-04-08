Nordstrom's Latest Pop-In Will Give You Something to Smile About

Pop-In@Nordstrom x Smiley features special collaborations with brands like Sunnylife, Alice + Olivia, By Samii Ryan and many more.

As if Friday couldn't get any better, Nordstrom is giving shoppers more ways to smile.

For their latest "Pop-In," the retailer partnered with Smiley® to celebrate the brand's 50th Anniversary. The limited-time shop features special apparel, home and beauty collaborations with over 30 brands including Alice + Olivia, By Samii Ryan, Sandro and Sunnylife. From stylish streetwear and denim to inflatable pools and beach towels, the Pop-In@Nordstrom x Smiley shop has everything you need to look and feel your best this summer and beyond.

Below, we rounded up 12 products from the Pop-In that made us grin! 

Smiley® x Smathers & Branson Smiley Face Needlepoint Luggage Tag

This needlepoint luggage tag will remind you to smile even when your travel days are stressful.

$35
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Sandro Smile Cotton Graphic Tee

You can never have too many graphic tees, especially when they're as cute as this one!

$110
Nordstrom

Smiley® x SUNNYLiFE Inflatable Pool

Things are heating up, so you'll definitely want to get this adorable inflatable pool to cool down.

$70
Nordstrom

Smiley® x MARKET Rolling Stones Joggers

We are a sucker for sweatpants, this tie-dye pair is no exception.

$100
Nordstrom

Smiley® x LOQI Time to Smile Collectors Edition Packable Tote

Make your grocery store or farmer's market trip even more exciting with this rad tote.

$15
$12
Nordstrom

Smiley® x By Samii Ryan Caution Smiles Flower Hoodie

This flower hoodie will fit in nicely with your spring wardrobe. Plus, there's matching sweatpants!

$88
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Maison Deux Smiley Wool Rug

This smiley wool rug is a sure way to spark major joy in your home.

$220
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Slowtide Cotton Beach Towel

Beach weather is finally here, which means it's time to stock up on cute towels.

$45
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Lee 50th Anniversary Jeans

We are also suckers for details! "Take the time to smile" is stitched in yellow on the pocket of these on-trend jeans.

$150
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Happy Socks André 3-Pack Assorted Socks

Even if the rest of your outfit is simple, these smile-inducing socks will make it exciting.

$64
$38
Nordstrom

Smiley® x JOSHUAS Unisex Smile Cable Knit Cotton Sweater

This cable-knit sweater is perfect for breezy spring days.

$195
Nordstrom

Smiley® x Alice + Olivia Willa Smiley Face Print Silk Blouse

Make a chic entrance and exit with this smiley face silk blouse!

$375
Nordstrom

