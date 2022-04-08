Cobra Kai Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing

Watch : "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

You'll definitely get a kick out of seeing these pics.

Cobra Kai stars Peyton List, 24, and Jacob Bertrand, 22, were seen putting their romance on full display while out in Los Angeles on April 7, in exclusive photos obtained by E! News. The PDA session comes a little more than two weeks after the duo confirmed that they were more than just co-stars on the Netflix show. in exclusive photos obtained by E! News. In late March, Jacob confirmed to TMZ that the pair "been dating for a while."

As for how their romance started, according to Jacob, it's pretty simple: "We had fun on set and then hung out off set."

He also revealed that he has known Peyton since he was 15 years old and is close friends with her brother, Spencer List. Jacob recalled, "That was kind of awkward having to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.'"