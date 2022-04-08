RHONY OG Jill Zarin Reveals What We're Dying to Know About the New Legacy Series

Watch : Jill Zarin Open to Rejoining New RHONY?

Jill Zarin needs more than a New York minute to decide whether she's ready to revive her Housewives career.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was the first person many fans thought of when Bravo announced the creation of a new legacy series. Jill even fed into the fodder herself, commenting a phone emoji and tagging Andy Cohen on Bravo's Instagram announcement. But if you think she's answering that call without asking some tough questions, think again.

"I think they need to tell me what they think is gonna make it more successful than it has been—what's different, how are they gonna change it—because obviously what they've been doing hasn't been working," Jill told E! News in an exclusive interview at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami on April 7. "You know, you only want to be on a successful show."

An OG New York housewife, Jill departed the show after the fourth season. "I kind of feel like I left on top," she admitted. So to return now, especially after she just wrapped season two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, could be risky. "It's hard for me to think that I could beat that experience."