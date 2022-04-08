RHONY OG Jill Zarin Reveals What We're Dying to Know About the New Legacy Series

Jill Zarin needs more than a New York minute to decide whether she's ready to revive her Housewives career.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum was the first person many fans thought of when Bravo announced the creation of a new legacy series. Jill even fed into the fodder herself, commenting a phone emoji and tagging Andy Cohen on Bravo's Instagram announcement. But if you think she's answering that call without asking some tough questions, think again.
"I think they need to tell me what they think is gonna make it more successful than it has been—what's different, how are they gonna change it—because obviously what they've been doing hasn't been working," Jill told E! News in an exclusive interview at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami on April 7. "You know, you only want to be on a successful show."
An OG New York housewife, Jill departed the show after the fourth season. "I kind of feel like I left on top," she admitted. So to return now, especially after she just wrapped season two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, could be risky. "It's hard for me to think that I could beat that experience."
"It was like one and done," Jill added of the Bravo spinoff series, which starred her fellow RHONY alum Dorinda Medley, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville; The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille; and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.
"It was a week, it was easy, it was fun," she added of Girls Trip. "I met great new girls. Going back to what I imagine is the original is very hard [and] could be very toxic and very challenging, and I don't know if I'm up for the challenge right now in my life."
Never say never, though. Jill admitted she has recently spoken to Andy—but not about the RHONY legacy series. Otherwise, "I have not gotten a phone call," she said. "Honestly, I don't know what the situation is. I don't think they have fleshed it out yet."
But once they do? "If it makes sense," Jill added, "then it's something I would consider."
