Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Ellen Pompeo's Future

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Warning: Contains spoilers from Grey's Anatomy

Are you freaking out and asking yourself, "Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey's Anatomy?"

Well, you're not alone. During April 7's episode of the medical drama, titled "Put It To The Test," Pompeo's character Meredith Grey announced that she was "ready to move on" from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Previously this season, Meredith was offered a job in Minnesota. And now, she's ready to make a career altering decision. "You can't stay at the place you did your residency forever because that's how people see you," Meredith said to love interest Dr. Nick Marsh. "They see you for who you were not as the person you've become."

She continued, "I'm going to take that offer."​

But before you get your stethoscope in a knot, don't fret. Back in January—when it was announced the ABC series would be renewed for a 19th season—Deadline reported that Pompeo had signed a new one-year deal to continue as the titular character in the new season.

So what does that mean for us? Pompeo won't be going anywhere for awhile.