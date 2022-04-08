Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Ellen Pompeo's Future

Warning: Contains spoilers from Grey's Anatomy
Are you freaking out and asking yourself, "Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey's Anatomy?"
Well, you're not alone. During April 7's episode of the medical drama, titled "Put It To The Test," Pompeo's character Meredith Grey announced that she was "ready to move on" from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Previously this season, Meredith was offered a job in Minnesota. And now, she's ready to make a career altering decision. "You can't stay at the place you did your residency forever because that's how people see you," Meredith said to love interest Dr. Nick Marsh. "They see you for who you were not as the person you've become."
She continued, "I'm going to take that offer."
But before you get your stethoscope in a knot, don't fret. Back in January—when it was announced the ABC series would be renewed for a 19th season—Deadline reported that Pompeo had signed a new one-year deal to continue as the titular character in the new season.
So what does that mean for us? Pompeo won't be going anywhere for awhile.
In a statement announcing season 19, creator Shonda Rhimes shared, "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season."
"This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week," she continued. "And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."
Now that we can sleep tight knowing we'll have Meredith Grey on our small screens for at least another year, we can celebrate more Grey's news: Kate Walsh will reprise her role as Addison Montgomery on May 5.
"I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…#GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th," Walsh posted on Instagram April 6.
Grey's Anatomy airs every Thursday on ABC.