See the Summer House Cast's Sizzling Season 6 Reunion Looks

It may be spring, but the Summer House cast is bringing the heat.

Bravo Insider debuted the cast's season six reunion looks on April 8, and thankfully, everyone from Kyle Cooke to Paige DeSorbo remembered that summer's not the only thing that should be fun—fashion should be, too!

Kyle looked dapper in a Paisley & Gray suit and navy shoes, adding some flair to the 'fit with an unbuttoned dress shirt (not nearly as undone as Andrea Denver's, though!), while Paige made a statement in a sparkly yellow skirt. Paired with a white Commando top, she rounded out the look with gorgeous Nicole Rose jewelry.

Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard also rocked Nicole Rose accessories; the former with a glittering gold Naeem Khan mini dress and coordinating stilettos, and on Lindsay, a one-sleeved bright blue gown courtesy of Ramy Brook.

The rest of the cast donned equally stylish ensembles, successfully achieving Hamptons chic status.

Summer House Season 6 Reunion Looks

We've rounded up a few of the Summer House season six reunion looks below, but in order to see the entire casts', you'll have to head to Bravo Insider

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Ciara Miller

Dress: Naeem Khan, shoes: Stuart Weitzman, jewelry: Nicole Rose, hair: Karen Miller, makeup: Kasey Adam Spickard, styling: Dan & Alix

Kyle Cooke

Suit: Paisley & Gray, shoes: M.Gemi, watch: Grand Frank

Lindsay Hubbard

Dress: Ramy Brook, shoes: Schutz, jewelry: Nicole Rose, hair: Julius Michael, makeup: Caroline Blanchard

Andrea Denver

Outfit: Musika, shoes: Del Toro, jewelry: ANDVER and Rolex, styling: Aleks Musika

Paige DeSorbo

Skirt: David Koma, top: Commando, shoes: Steve Madden, jewelry: Nicole Rose and Stephanie Gotlieb, hair: Mitchell Ramazon, makeup: Kelli Anne, styling: Dan & Alix

To see the rest of the Summer House cast's season six reunion looks, head to Bravo Insider.

 

