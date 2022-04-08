EXCLUSIVE

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

Amy Poehler’s New Reality Series Is Already Sparking Joy

Amy Poehler will produce Peacock's upcoming makeover show The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. Get the details here!

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 08, 2022 3:39 PMTags
TVAmy PoehlerCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
Watch: How Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Became Celebrity BFFs

Watch out, Marie Kondo! Amy Poehler has a whole new take on tidying.

Say goodbye to dust and unwanted belongings because Poehler will produce Peacock's upcoming unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, E! News learned on April 8.

The hourlong series—based on Swedish artist Margareta Magnusson's nonfiction book of the same name—is a makeover show based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, or death cleaning, where people declutter and get rid of unnecessary belongings. 

In each episode, a different homeowner will be visited by a Swedish Death Cleaner to help them organize their homes and uncover and undo decades of collecting. The homeowners will then be encouraged to pass along items to their loved ones, including friends and family.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is created and produced by the creator of the original Queer Eye, Scout Productions, and Poehler's Paper Kite Productions. And the actress is just as excited as us. 

"We are so excited to work on such a life affirming project with the genius creators at Scout," Poehler, 50, said in a statement. "Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn't find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

The new series follows the success of Netflix's popular Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which offers tips on the art of keeping your home and workspace tidy and organized.

Though there's no premiere date set, while we wait, scroll through to check out which other TV shows are coming soon!

E! News and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

Paramount+
Ghislaine - Partner in Crime (Paramount+) - April 7

Four-hour documentary series Ghislaine - Partner in Crime, which explores the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, premieres April 7.  

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
The First Lady (Showtime) - April 17

Showtime's series about former U.S. first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt—played by Viola DavisMichelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively—is inaugurated on April 17.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) - April 20

The Real World Homecoming is heading to New Orleans on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

FOX
Duncanville (Fox) - May 1

Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, premieres May 1 on Fox.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

2

Jessica Simpson Shares Bikini Photo After Gaining & Losing "100lbs 3x"

3

Kylie Jenner Attends First Major Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

2

Jessica Simpson Shares Bikini Photo After Gaining & Losing "100lbs 3x"

3

Kylie Jenner Attends First Major Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

4

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seen for First Time Since Wedding

5

Vanessa Lachey Addresses Nick Lachey's Divorce From Jessica Simpson