See Lupita Nyong’o as a Bridesmaid in Her Stylist’s Unforgettable Miami Wedding

Lupita Nyong'o traded in her river stone necklace from Wakanda for a bridesmaid's dress made for Miami.
The Black Panther star attended her stylist Micaela Erlanger's wedding on April 6 as one of her eight bridesmaids. Lupita posted photos of the special event on Instagram, writing, "An unforgettable, dreamy, glamorous and wonderful weekend celebrating one of my favorite humans. And I got to be her bridesmaid!"
She added that Micaela (who also styles Constance Wu, Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige) wore "not 1, not 2, but 3 fabulous custom @Prada looks, like only @Micaela could do."
In the photos, Lupita was seen surrounded by the newlyweds, bridesmaids and groomsmen. The bridesmaids wore mint dresses in various textures and shapes, with Lupita wearing a sparkling version. She also posed at the party with rapper Common, who is also one of Micaela's celeb clients.
Mother nature crashed the wedding, raining on everyone in attendance. In a video reel posted to her Instagram, Lupita showed that although the rain made an unexpected appearance, it could never ruin the fun.
She wrote, "Come rain or shine, we did all to witness #AStarIsOsborne! Major congrats to @Micaela and @WilliamOsborne for finally getting hitched (again!)!! Love you both dearly."
The celebration was not all gloomy clouds and wedding vows. The Us star also posted a video reel of the day before the wedding, showing everyone enjoying the Miami heat by the water. In the video, she wore a tropical themed dress along with the bride who wore an elegant white, over-the-shoulder dress.
Lupita said the days before the wedding were filled with "tiki boats, dinners, and lots of laughter," She wrote in a message to the couple, "your celebration of love will not be soon forgotten!"
Keep reading for more photos from the Osborne wedding.