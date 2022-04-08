EXCLUSIVE

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

See Lupita Nyong’o as a Bridesmaid in Her Stylist’s Unforgettable Miami Wedding

Lupita Nyong’o travelled to Miami to attend her stylist Micaela Erlanger's wedding as a bridesmaid. Here are the photos of the big day.

Lupita Nyong'o traded in her river stone necklace from Wakanda for a bridesmaid's dress made for Miami.

The Black Panther star attended her stylist Micaela Erlanger's wedding on April 6 as one of her eight bridesmaids. Lupita posted photos of the special event on Instagram, writing, "An unforgettable, dreamy, glamorous and wonderful weekend celebrating one of my favorite humans. And I got to be her bridesmaid!" 

She added that Micaela (who also styles Constance Wu, Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige) wore "not 1, not 2, but 3 fabulous custom @Prada looks, like only @Micaela could do."

In the photos, Lupita was seen surrounded by the newlyweds, bridesmaids and groomsmen. The bridesmaids wore mint dresses in various textures and shapes, with Lupita wearing a sparkling version. She also posed at the party with rapper Common, who is also one of Micaela's celeb clients.

Mother nature crashed the wedding, raining on everyone in attendance. In a video reel posted to her Instagram, Lupita showed that although the rain made an unexpected appearance, it could never ruin the fun.

photos
Lupita Nyong'o's Best Looks

She wrote, "Come rain or shine, we did all to witness #AStarIsOsborne! Major congrats to @Micaela and @WilliamOsborne for finally getting hitched (again!)!! Love you both dearly."

The celebration was not all gloomy clouds and wedding vows. The Us star also posted a video reel of the day before the wedding, showing everyone enjoying the Miami heat by the water. In the video, she wore a tropical themed dress along with the bride who wore an elegant white, over-the-shoulder dress.

Lupita said the days before the wedding were filled with "tiki boats, dinners, and lots of laughter," She wrote in a message to the couple, "your celebration of love will not be soon forgotten!"

Keep reading for more photos from the Osborne wedding.

Instagram
Micaela Erlanger and Bridesmaids

Micaela Erlanger was joined by Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Erlanger and the rest of her bridesmaids.

Instagram
Common and Lupita Nyong'o

The two posed together at the Miami wedding.

Instagram
Olivia Erlanger and Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita took a stroll with Olivia, a visual artist, at the wedding venue.

Instagram
Everlasting Love

The bride and groom joined the bridesmaids and groomsmen for a group photo.

Instagram
Father of the Bride

Lupita hugged Micaela's father for a cute photo.

Instagram
Cheers!

Lupita posed with a friend at the ceremony with both in green outfits.

Instagram
Star-Studded Wedding

Lupita and Common joined the newly married couple Micaela and Mac Osborne for a group photo.

