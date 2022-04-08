The MixtapE! Presents Kelsea Ballerina, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

Watch : Charlie Puth in TEARS Over "Worst Breakup" of His Life

New music Friday is no joke for Charlie Puth!

On April 8, the singer released an emotional new song ironically called "That's Hilarious." According to the 30-year-old, it's one of the most powerful songs he's ever helped create.

"Every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life," Charlie said in a statement. "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019…This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it."