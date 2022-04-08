The MixtapE! Presents Kelsea Ballerina, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
New music Friday is no joke for Charlie Puth!
On April 8, the singer released an emotional new song ironically called "That's Hilarious." According to the 30-year-old, it's one of the most powerful songs he's ever helped create.
"Every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life," Charlie said in a statement. "I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019…This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it."
This week isn't all about loss and heartbreak. From Brett Young and Kelsea Ballerini to Jack Harlow and Chlöe, many artists are introducing fans to new hits. Keep reading for our top picks of the week.
Kelsea Ballerini—"Heartfirst"
Ahead of co-hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, the country singer (and newest face of Covergirl) released a breezy anthem with a steady beat, glowing piano and delicate guitar. It builds towards an unshakable and upbeat refrain as she promises, "I'm gonna jump right in, baby with my heart first."
Jack Harlow—"First Class"
Before performing at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on April 9, the rapper released an infectious new single. The track brilliantly samples Fergie's classic 2006 hit "Glamorous" and has already become a viral trend on TikTok.
Charlie Puth—"That's Hilarious"
As his hit single "Light Switch" continues to climb the charts, Charlie decided to switch things up for his next song by sharing the pain of feeling betrayed by a breakup. Put on your headphones and prepare for some emotional vocals and lyrics.
Alana Springsteen —"New Number"
Brace yourself for a true heartbreaker from one of Nashville's most buzzworthy emerging artists. "My heart broke hearing this for the first time and it took me right back to moments where I've silently begged for help trying to get to the other side of that kind of hurt," Alana wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes, having the courage to walk away from the wrong kind of love knowing the hurt will come can be just as hard."
Chlöe—"Treat Me"
After her last massive hit "Have Mercy," Chlöe is back with a new track that prominently samples Bubba Sparxxx and the Ying Yang Twins' 2005 hit "Ms. New Booty." Headed to a party this weekend? Make sure this is added to the playlist.
Brett Young—"Long Way Home"
Featured in the upcoming Sony Pictures film Father Stu, Brett's new song perfectly captures the spirt of the uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. The track has already received total approval from the movie's star Mark Wahlberg.
Maggie Rogers—"That's Where I Am"
In the first explosive single from her new album, Surrender, Maggie showcases her powerful, emotive vocals over a shapeshifting sound that melds electronic, acoustic and electric elements to joyous effect. We can only hope this track is on her set list for Coachella.
Thomas Square—"Country in My Soul"
This upbeat, semi-autobiographical tune is a feel-good jam perfect for the warmer months ahead. The song also marks Kiefer and Shawna Thompson's first radio effort since 2019's "Masterpiece."
Lauv—"All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)"
In addition to announcing a new headline United States tour and album, Lauv released a brand-new track that deserves a listen. "'All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)' is a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you're still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative," Lauv said in a statement. "In essence, it's a song about surrendering to love and life."
Feelz feat. DeVries—"Will You Be My"
Just in time for festival season, Feelz has delivered an affectionate and addictive house anthem. The DJ compellingly fuses emotive lyrics with optimistic and carefree instrumentals, making it a perfect track to dance with someone special in the club.
eaJ—"Car Crash"
eaJ's debut solo single feels like a homecoming. The musician, who rose to fame as a member of Korean rock group Day6, has now found himself fully behind the wheel with the release of his dreamy, atmospheric single "Car Crash." Effortlessly blending the track's emotional lyrics, which describe the endless push and pull of a fraught relationship, with eaJ's signature lilting vocals and pop rock edge, "Car Crash" is a perfect summer pop anthem that you'll want to keep pressing replay on over and over again.
Ross Flora—"Cannonball"
The Nashville-based musician brings bold and emotional lyrics to his newest song. "Cannonball" emulates southern rock through guitar riffs and is steeped in soul and blues. "Music is therapy," Ross said about his track. "It's the oldest language on earth. It speaks to us in ways we don't even recognize."
Happy listening!