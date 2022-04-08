Will Pete Davidson Join Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala? Watch Her Tease Their Plans

Could red carpet romance be this year's Met Gala theme?
It seems only time will tell for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. In an interview with Access Hollywood at Hulu's The Kardashians premiere on April 7, Kim shared whether Pete will be by her side for the annual fashion extravaganza on May 2 in New York City.
Her answer? She doesn't confirm or deny!
"I'm not sure," Kim teased. "You're gonna have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out."
And while Pete's attendance is still up in the air, Kim shared that her plans are also unconfirmed due to her outfit. (In case you've forgotten, the Met Ball's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion.")
"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim explained. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."
Pete and Kim didn't make a red carpet debut at the April 7 premiere, but he did attend the event to honor his leading lady.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Kim said she was grateful for Pete's support, saying, "I'm just so happy he's here."
The show, which is also expected to touch on both Pete and Kanye West, will debut on the platform on April 14.
While the premiere has certainly drummed up excitement, the family has already been enjoying a busy week. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys on April 3, but that was just the beginning of the couple's adventure.
"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila," Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Though she couldn't get a marriage license on such short notice, she told Jimmy Kimmel, "We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."
And while it's not legal on paper, that didn't stop their friends and family from celebrating their declarations of love. Simon Huck wrote, "Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" while Kim posted four chapel emojis.
