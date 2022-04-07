The Best Places to Buy Trendy & Affordable Plus Size Prom Dresses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

Prom season is upon us! If you haven't started looking for a dress to wear on the big night or you just haven't had any lucky finding a style you like, don't worry. We're here to help. We've rounded up some of the best places to shop for plus size prom dresses online. Best part is, these stores all offer options that are less than $100.

Finding the perfect dress for prom can already be a struggle, but it can be even more so if you're looking for dresses in larger sizes. Although more brands and retailers are trying to become more size inclusive, we still have a long way to go. Many times, dresses offered in plus sizes aren't as stylish or cute as ones you'd find in regular sizes, and no one wants to wear a boring dress you've seen a million times before. Not to mention, a dress in a larger size can cost more than a smaller sized dress in the exact same style.

Fortunately, you don't have to blow your entire prom budget on a trendy dress that fits you perfectly. We've rounded up some of the best places to find plus size dresses at reasonable prices. Check those out below.