The Best Places to Buy Trendy & Affordable Plus Size Prom Dresses

Prom season is upon us! If you haven't started looking for a dress to wear on the big night or you just haven't had any lucky finding a style you like, don't worry. We're here to help. We've rounded up some of the best places to shop for plus size prom dresses online. Best part is, these stores all offer options that are less than $100.
Finding the perfect dress for prom can already be a struggle, but it can be even more so if you're looking for dresses in larger sizes. Although more brands and retailers are trying to become more size inclusive, we still have a long way to go. Many times, dresses offered in plus sizes aren't as stylish or cute as ones you'd find in regular sizes, and no one wants to wear a boring dress you've seen a million times before. Not to mention, a dress in a larger size can cost more than a smaller sized dress in the exact same style.
Fortunately, you don't have to blow your entire prom budget on a trendy dress that fits you perfectly. We've rounded up some of the best places to find plus size dresses at reasonable prices. Check those out below.
City Chic Bella Maxi Dress
City Chic has some really glam styles for sizes 12 to 24. Right now, they're even having a major sale where you can take 60% off occasion dresses. This beautiful floral maxi dress is originally $179, but it's on sale right now for just $72.
City Chic Flirtation Dress
This flirty neon pink dress is sure to get all the compliments. If you love the style but you're not a fan of the pink, this also comes in black, rose bud and emerald. It's also on sale today for $64.
City Chic Va Va Voom Dress
This dress is bringing the Va Va Voom! We love the bright lime color, but you can also get it in aqua, light pink, and black, among others.
Lulus Thoughts of Hue Gardenia Surplice Maxi Dress
If you didn't know, Lulus has several formal dresses available in plus sizes and they're all super cute. The Thoughts of Hue Gardenia Surplice Maxi Dress comes in six colors including cream, blush and navy.
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
The Dreamy Romance Maxi Dress is simple and sophisticated. According to one reviewer, wearing this made them feel like a goddess.
Lulus Garden Bliss Emerald Green Cutout Maxi Dress
We're always here for a chic cutout, and this stunning dress has that and more. We love the pretty fluttery sleeves and the flowy skirt. As one reviewer wrote, "Cute the compliments."
Showpo More Than This Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress in Emerald
This elegant curve-hugging ruffle strap dress features a thigh high split and a super stylish tie back detail. he emerald color is gorgeous, but it also comes in light blue, black, wine and navy.
Showpo Nikkolyn Cut Out Thigh Split Maxi Dress
We love the beautiful lilac color of this maxi dress, but the cutout and the thigh high split make it a total winner.
Showpo One for the Money Dress in Black
The One of the Money Dress in black is a total classic. It was designed to accentuate your finest curves and features a pretty sweetheart neckline.
Galina Signature Knee-Length Plus Size Sequin Dress with Back Slit
This glittery knee-length dress was made to be figure-flattering, comfortable and easy to move in. You can dance the night away without any problem at all.
City Studios Trendy Plus Size Off-The-Shoulder Slit Gown
If you love the look of this classy off-shoulder gown, just wait until you get your hands on it in person. According to reviews, the pictures don't do it justice.
BCX Trendy Plus Size Rhinestone Bias Slit Gown
This sleek dress features rows of rhinestones that go down the peekaboo slit. So glam and so perfect for prom night.
Asos Design Curve Pleated Twist Back Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress
Asos has a lot of really cute formal plus size dresses that you can wear for prom. Plus, they also have pretty fast shipping. If you find yourself needing a dress last-minute, Asos is definitely a place where you want to search.
PrettyLittleThing White Cut Out One Shoulder Midi Dress
This curve-hugging midi dress from PrettyLittleThing is absolutely stunning. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in this!
PrettyLittleThing Cream Sequin Bardot Bodycon Dress
If you really want to shine on the dance floor, get yourself this pretty sequin bodycon dress from PrettyLittleThing. If you're looking for a more bold or playful color, this also comes in lime (for $20!), burgundy, bright green and more.
PrettyLittleThing Sage Green Satin Bow Bardot Maxi Dress
You can't wear this gorgeous satin maxi dress and not feel extra confident. Be prepared to have all eyes on you!
Birdy Grey Jay Dress Curve
"Never underestimate the quiet ones," the brand writes on the description of this dress. It's true. There really is something so special about this simple satin black dress. It's just so glam and sophisticated, you'll look amazing in it for sure.
Birdy Grey Cindy Chiffon Dress Curve
You won't have to sacrifice style for comfort with this dress! It was made to be just as chic and comfy as your favorite wrap dress.
