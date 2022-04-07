Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Eco-Friendly Swaps for Household Essentials

We included these products chosen by Drew Barrymore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Drew Barrymore is a paid spokesperson and investor in Grove Collaborative. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all want effective, household products to clean and maintain our living spaces. A lot of us also want to be more environmentally conscious, ideally merging both of those needs. If you've struggled to find eco-friendly products that actually work and are affordable, let Drew Barrymore guide your shopping. She explained, "I've spent years looking for easy, real solutions for a more earth-friendly lifestyle at home for my family and the world around me."

That's why she's the perfect person to serve as Grove Collaborative's Global Brand + Sustainability Advocate. She even invested in the company to help the brand work toward a plastic-free future. The daytime talk show host explained, "I have been a fan of Grove products since I discovered their starter kit and am inspired by their goal of being 100% plastic-free by 2025. I'm thrilled to join the Grove team so that we can make it easier for everyone to make the important switch to more sustainable products and fight the plastic crisis our world is facing."

Drew and Grove Collaborative teamed up for a new ad campaign focused on wish-cycling, which is when someone puts something in the recycling bin wishing and hoping it gets recycled when in reality, only 9% of the plastic we consume ever gets recycled. That cycle stops with Grove Collaborative's ever-growing line of super-sustainable home essentials and personal care products, which are free from single-use plastic.

Being more sustainably-minded doesn't have to be a major overhaul of your current routine. Instead, you can make some eco-friendly swaps for your favorite household products. Check out Drew's eco-friendly favorites below.