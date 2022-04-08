True Thompson and Reign Disick Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at The Kardashians Premiere

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup

The next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner crew is having a fashion moment.



On April 7, one of reality TV's most famous families came together to celebrate the premiere of their new Hulu docuseries The Kardashians.



Some fans were curious to find out if Kim Kardashian would make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Others wanted to see some PDA between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after their surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.



But many longtime followers just wanted to see Kris Jenner's grandkids shine on the red carpet. Spoiler alert: They absolutely delivered.



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson proved to be a style star with her look for the evening. As for Kourtney and Scott Disick's youngest son Reign, 7, he may have just experienced the coolest school night in a long time after appearing on the red carpet.

Kourtney and Scott's eldest kids Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, did not appear to be in attendance.