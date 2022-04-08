Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date at Hulu Premiere

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner TEASE New Show at Hulu Premiere

Like mother, like daughter!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson enjoyed a rare night out together at the premiere of their new reality show, The Kardashians, which debuts April 14 on Hulu. And True made it clear she takes after her mom when it comes to knowing how to perfectly pose on the red carpet.

Khloe embraced her 3-year-old daughter (who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson) at the show's premiere at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on April 7. Khloe, who recently revealed her mini me is already a makeup expert, stunned in a beige corset top and sunglasses at the event. It was a rare moment for True to step into the spotlight, wearing a dress that matched mom Khloe's ensemble.

Ahead of The Kardashians premiere, Khloe has been getting candid about her life and her looks. After addressing a claim that she has butt implants last week, the Good American founder went on to reveal her one regret about her nose job during an interview with ABC News.