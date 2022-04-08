Kris Jenner Shares the "Conversations" Her Family Had Before Joining The Kardashians

Watch : Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

It's a new era for the Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner celebrated the premiere of their new reality series, The Kardashians, with a special screening at Goya Studios on April 7. Joined by members of their inner circle—including Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker and her ex Scott Disick—the family happily posed for photos on the red carpet before making their way inside, where Kris delivered speech to guests.

"When we started having conversations about doing another show, we knew it had to be the right fit to recommit ourselves—and we found it," the momager said. "We can't wait for you to see the first episode of the show."

Earlier on in the evening, Kris exclusively shared with E! News' Daily Pop on what fans can expect from The Kardashians. Explaining that the series is "a little more dark" than the family's first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris said, "A lot of stuff happens in the year that we've been gone and had that little break."