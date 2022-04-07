We’ve Got Premiere Dates for The Bachelorette & Your Other Summer Favorites

Watch : Most DRAMATIC TV Moments Ever on E!

Summer is almost here—time to stay inside with the AC blasting and your favorite TV shows blaring!

Thankfully, this summer has an amazing lineup with fan favorites (and soon-to-be favorites) that will help you beat the heat.

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs because July 11 is going to be a good one. First and foremost, The Bachelorette will return to ABC with a ground-breaking new season. That's right, season 19 will feature not one, but two leading ladies: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

With double the bachelorettes, double the love, and inevitably double the drama, could this be the most dramatic season in Bachelor Nation history? A girl can dream!

But that's not all. Following the reality dating series, comes the series premiere of Claim to Fame, featuring Kevin Jonas and none other than the bonus Jonus himself, Frankie Jonas.

The new series will "challenge 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune," according to the show's description. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective as they compete to win $100,000.

Well, color us intrigued!