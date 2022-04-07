The Heartwarming Story Behind Avril Lavigne’s 5-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

Watch : Avril Lavigne Is ENGAGED to Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun fall under the genre of pop-punk—but you've got to see this rock.

The "Girlfriend" singer and Mod announced their engagement on April 7, by each sharing Instagram photos of the proposal—which seemingly took place on a trip to Paris on March 27. In Avril's post, Mod is seen getting down on one knee while facing a view of the Eiffel Tower, but it's the view of her diamond engagement ring that has caught fans' attention.

Mod's decision to give Avril a heart-shaped diamond ring holds sentimental value, Caryn Alpert, the designer of Avril's ring by XIV Karats, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He wanted to give her his heart," Caryn said.

"Literally the day they met they both were wearing the same pave heart-shaped ring that they both individually got from my store randomly and they literally haven't taken them off since then," Caryn explained. "So when Mod came in, and he was ready to propose, it for sure had to be a heart because they have this whole heart connection thing."