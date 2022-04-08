EXCLUSIVE

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

Keep up with the Kardashian family and fan favorite celebrities strutting the red carpet at the premiere of their new reality TV series The Kardashians on Hulu.

By Steven Vargas Apr 08, 2022 2:35 AM
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker GET MARRIED in VEGAS!

Can you keep up with the number of Kardashians on the red carpet? 

Members of the Kardashian clan—Khloé Kardashian, 37, Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 42,—arrived to the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles strutting the red carpet in dazzling looks to help ring in the new series.

Kris was first to take the carpet with Corey Gamble in matching pink ensembles, followed by her daughters with their kids and partners. Other celebrity attendees included Anastasia KaranikolaouTeyana TaylorNicole Williams English and more.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren't photographed at the event. Two months ago, Kylie welcomed her second child—formerly named Wolf Webster—with Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been incredibly candid about her experience since giving birth, saying in an Instagram story video that it's "okay not to be okay."

She continued, "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."

All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

Kylie—who is also the mother of Stormi Webster, 4—will have more to share on her journey with baby No. 2 in the upcoming Hulu series.

She's not the only one sharing. Khloé revealed that the series will explore more of Tristan Thompson's paternity test drama.

In an interview with Variety in March, Khloé said that she wishes to "never" talk about it again "but it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show." 

See all the celebs on the star-studded red carpet below.

