The Ultimatum's Vanessa Lachey Addresses Nick Lachey's "Very Public" Divorce From Jessica Simpson

Ultimately, Nick did find the person he could cherish for the rest of his life in the former TRL host and realized he didn't have to think twice about committing to his "What's Left of Me" co-star.

Once the pair, who began dating in 2006 as he was finalizing his divorce from Jessica, truly committed, said Vanessa, "We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could." And that's a happy ending.

The Ultimatum (produced by Kinetic Content) is streaming now on Netflix.