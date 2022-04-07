HBO Reveals If Winning Time Will Return to the Floor For Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Finally, some good news for Lakers fans!

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which chronicles the Showtime-era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball, has been renewed for season two, HBO announced on April 7. The show is currently in the midst of its first season, which features team owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) drafting Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) #1 overall in 1979 and the team's subsequent '79-'80 season.

The show also stars Jason Clarke as legendary coach and general manager Jerry West, Solomon Hughes as six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adrien Brody as coach Pat Riley and Sally Field as Jessie Buss, the mother of the team's owner.

The early '80s were a turbulent—yet inherently fascinating—time for the Lakers. The team's stars were known just as much for their headline-making moves off the court. Winning Time leaves plenty of room for the spectacle. For instance, the series shows Abdul-Jabaar's iconic role as co-pilot Roger Murdock in 1980's classic Airplane!