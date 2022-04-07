RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells All on the Shocking Season 12 Trailer and "Broken Friendships"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika. And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it," she revealed. "Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year."



But, more time in the spotlight means more juicy moments for fans to talk about and dissect, something Minkoff sometimes finds hard to ignore.

"I always want the truth, painful or not. If I know if my truth is out there, then I can deal with that," she shared. "What's hard is listening to the podcasts, which I know I shouldn't. When they get it wrong, I wanna call them, like, ‘No, you got the scene wrong. You got that moment wrong.'"

Knowing that things are bound to be taken out of context, sometimes the Housewife has to simply "wait for it to be revealed" like the rest of us, no matter how good or bad the truth is.

"It all also doesn't matter ‘cause it's in the past, you experienced it," she explained. "And it's a show and it's designed to be entertaining, but sometimes, it's at the cost of, you know."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

See all the cast photos below, plus, more info on the new season.

