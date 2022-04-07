Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells All on the Shocking Season 12 Trailer and "Broken Friendships"

By Paige Strout Apr 07, 2022 8:05 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

This diamond is ready for some new Beverly Hills drama.

Watching the exclusive season 12 trailer for the first time on E! News' Daily Pop April 7, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke with hosts Nina Parker and Nikki Glaser about her experience filming the upcoming season, as well as what fans can expect to see in the new episodes.

"It's crazy because it just happened, it feels so far away, and then it also feels like it was yesterday," Minkoff said about the season 12 first look. "It's also interesting to see the parts that you were not there for. I mean, you don't get to see what happens, it's all hearsay. You talk about it, but to watch those moments that you discuss in real life, it's wild."

One moment Minkoff revealed she wasn't present for was the trailer's dramatic ending clip, showing several Housewives hilariously locking Kathy Hilton out of a store.

photos
Every Photo of the RHOBH Cast Celebrating the 2022 Oscars

Also featured in the trailer are returning stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, along with newcomer and self-described potential "new villain" Diana Jenkins.

Teasing that many friendships will be "broken, shifted, weakened, [and] strengthened," Minkoff shared that everybody will get their turn in the spotlight this season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika. And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it," she revealed. "Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year."
 
But, more time in the spotlight means more juicy moments for fans to talk about and dissect, something Minkoff sometimes finds hard to ignore.

"I always want the truth, painful or not. If I know if my truth is out there, then I can deal with that," she shared. "What's hard is listening to the podcasts, which I know I shouldn't. When they get it wrong, I wanna call them, like, ‘No, you got the scene wrong. You got that moment wrong.'"

Knowing that things are bound to be taken out of context, sometimes the Housewife has to simply "wait for it to be revealed" like the rest of us, no matter how good or bad the truth is.

"It all also doesn't matter ‘cause it's in the past, you experienced it," she explained. "And it's a show and it's designed to be entertaining, but sometimes, it's at the cost of, you know."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

See all the cast photos below, plus, more info on the new season.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Cuts Off Ponytail in Surprise Hair Transformation

2

Meghan Markle Mourns Death of Friend Oli Juste

3

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Haters Who Are "Obsessed With My Father"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is thrilled at the promise of grandchildren when her oldest daughter finally gets engaged. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, lingering family drama intrudes on her happiness.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

Reaping the rewards of her hard work, Garcelle Beauvais buys a beach house to enjoy with family and friends. Still, she realizes that long hours dedicated to her talk show and writing her memoir are taking a toll on her relationship with her teenage boys.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne is looking for a fresh start, despite ongoing legal pressures and rumors aplenty in the press following her divorce. When her friends grow concerned that she has gone too far in her quest to move forward, tensions boil over.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna's world is rocked as she loses a beloved member of her family. Attempting to cope with her new normal, she struggles to keep her emotions in check and her friends are on the receiving end.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

Having found her footing with the group, Crystal Kung Minkoff takes a more honest approach to expressing her feelings to the ladies. Honesty might not always be the policy, however, and she quickly realizes that the secrets she has held onto may cost her some hard-earned friendships.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley

After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley's home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends. All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke is finally settled into her dream home and ready to play hostess extraordinaire. While she hopes that swiping right will lead to the perfect man, conflicts with the group make her want to swipe left on some of the ladies.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana Jenkins

Much like her friend Crystal, Diana Jenkins is a formidable match for anyone who attempts to cross her. A Bosnian war refugee who married into an astonishing banking fortune, she is no stranger to Beverly Hills' most elite circles. Following a traumatic miscarriage, Diana is focused on having another baby to complete her family.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kathy Hilton

On cloud nine following her daughter's lavish wedding, Kathy Hilton reconnects with the ladies. This elation is short-lived, however, when simmering resentments with her sister surface.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sheree Zampino

One of Garcelle's best girlfriends and ex-wife to a prominent Hollywood actor, Sheree Zampino knows the inner workings of this larger-than-life town. Never the wallflower and unafraid to speak her mind, she quickly forms strong opinions about her new friends.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa Cuts Off Ponytail in Surprise Hair Transformation

2

Meghan Markle Mourns Death of Friend Oli Juste

3

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Haters Who Are "Obsessed With My Father"

4
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

5

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take